PPA signs MoU with Japan to work on renewable energy exports

February 1, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Port of Himeji to boost renewable energy trade opportunities between Western Australia and Japan.

As explained, the ports will support cooperation and knowledge exchange between the two ports on renewable energy and net zero carbon emission initiatives.

Credit: PPA

The Port of Himeji, located in the western part of Japan, has strong trade relationships with Western Australia, importing liquified natural gas (LNG), iron ore, oil, and salt from PPA.

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan has visited the area in Japan as part of a State Government mission to drive investment into WA’s future industries.

While in Japan, a delegation from the PPA will tour the Harima coastal area to learn about its carbon neutral port plan.

This MOU further strengthens the Sister State relationship established between WA and Hyogo Prefecture in 1981.

“The Pilbara has enormous growth potential in renewable hydrogen, ammonia and critical minerals – and this initiative today will help us to work with our Japanese trading partners to drive local jobs in the region,” McGowan commented.

“The McGowan Government is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, with PPA well positioned to provide renewable energy exports to not only Australia, but across the world. With the Port of Himeji one of the largest importers of LNG exported from PPA ports, an opportunity was identified to explore port infrastructure and initiatives to support decarbonisation,” Ports Minister Rita Saffioti added.

“I look forward to seeing the collaboration and sharing of knowledge between the ports as we continue the transition to green energy.”

The Government of Western Australia has also recently signed an MoU with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), a policy-based financial institution wholly owned by the Japanese Government, that focuses on hydrogen, ammonia, low-emission technology, and decarbonisation.