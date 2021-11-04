Proman Stena Bulk: 1st methanol-powered tanker launched in China

November 4, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Shipping joint venture Proman Stena Bulk has launched the Stena Pro Patria, the first of three 49,900 dwt methanol dual-fuel MR tankers that Proman and Stena Bulk are building together.

Stena Pro Patria’s launching recently took place at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), which is the first Chinese shipyard to build a methanol dual-fuel vessel.

Construction of the Stena Pro Patria will now continue on the water, ahead of sea trials and final delivery to Proman Stena Bulk scheduled for Q1 2022.

Over the next two years, it will be joined by another five methanol-powered newbuilds: Stena Pro Mare and Stena Prosperous, which will be Proman Stena Bulk JV vessels, and Proman-owned Provident, Progressive and Promise. All vessels will be constructed at Guangzhou Shipyard International and delivered by the end of 2023.

All Proman and Proman Stena JV vessels will be based on the same vessel design and MAN B&W 6G50ME-C9.6 MW Tier III engines. The vessels will also be equipped with the latest energy efficiency technologies, including continually controlled combustion, optimised tuning, redesigned and aerodynamic hull lines, and an energy shaft generator, reducing fuel consumption and helping to meet strict emissions criteria.

What is more, each vessel will use approximately 12,500 tonnes per annum of methanol as a marine fuel. Using widely available and cost-competitive ‘grey’ methanol produced from natural gas, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions resulting from the vessels’ normal commercial operations will be significantly reduced compared to conventional marine fuels. This includes the virtual elimination of sulphur dioxide and particulate matter, a 60% reduction in nitrogen oxide and a cut in carbon dioxide, offering immediate improvements to air quality around ports and coastlines.

Proman and Stena Bulk’s shared vision is to accelerate the energy transition in shipping through concrete commitments and tangible action. Together, they are working to leverage both companies’ ambition and expertise to make methanol more widely available to vessel owners around the world and help them to join Proman and Stena Bulk on the transition to a cleaner shipping industry.