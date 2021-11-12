Prysmian buys Swiss fiber optic monitoring provider

November 12, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian cabling giant Prysmian Group has completed the acquisition of Switzerland-based fiber optic monitoring solutions provider Omnisens.

The acquisition is said to be in line with Prysmian’s strategy to grow and reinforce its value-added businesses, increasing its drive towards a digital, remote and electrified global industrial transformation.

The transaction is valued at CHF 18.8 million (approximately EUR 17.8 million).

According to Prysmian, Omnisens’ DTS/DAS technology is a complementary add-on to the group’s monitoring solutions range, enhancing opportunities to target a business with a long-term growth trend and unlocking significant commercial synergies.

Established in 1999 and based in Morges, Omnisens operates worldwide, either directly or through specialized solution providers, via dedicated application, commissioning and customer service teams.

The Swiss company recently secured a contract to provide a cable monitoring system for the 1 GW Nemo Link interconnector between the UK and Belgium.