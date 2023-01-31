Prysmian ticks off another cable-laying project from its list

January 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Prysmian Group has finalized the cable laying and burial operations for the submarine power interconnection between Ibiza and Formentera in Spain.

Marine installation operations were performed by Prysmian’s cable-laying vessel Cable Enterprise, while burial activities were carried out by the company’s heavy-duty plough.

Spanish transmission system operator (TSO) Red Eléctrica selected Prysmian to design, supply, install, and commission two HVAC 132 kV three-core export submarine power cables with XLPE insulation and single-wire armoring back in 2021.

The system comprises around 27 kilometers of submarine cables and 10 kilometers of land cables, both manufactured at the company’s plant in Arco Felice in Naples, Italy.

Related Article Posted: 22 days ago Prysmian’s Cable Enterprise begins installing Spanish interconnector Posted: 22 days ago

The announcement confirming the operations had been completed was released during the visit onboard Cable Enterprise of the representatives of Red Eléctrica in the presence of Teresa Ribera, Third Vice-President of the Government of Spain and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, and Francina Armengol, President of the Government of the Balearic Islands.

“We are delighted to welcome the representatives of the Spanish institutions and of Red Eléctrica on board our vessel Cable Enterprise on the occasion of the successful completion of the laying and burial operations,” said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU at Prysmian.

“This important milestone further confirms our commitment to supporting the energy transition by making available the best cable technology for the upgrade and development of power grids, ensuring a stable and reliable flow of energy between the islands.”

With a budget of €95.8 million, the new link is set to strengthen the security of supply for the island of Formentera, currently linked to Ibiza by a 30 kV double-circuit electricity link, as well as enable the island’s electricity demand to be supplied in a stable and secure manner at all times.

In Spain, Prysmian previously participated in the development of the Spain-Morocco, Iberian Peninsula-Mallorca, Ibiza-Mallorca and Lanzarote-Fuerteventura submarine interconnections.

In the summer of 2022, the Italian cabling company won another two contracts worth approximately €250 million for the development of two submarine power interconnections in Spain.

From the most recent company-related news, it is worth noting that Prysmian a few days ago completed HVDC underwater cable laying for the subsea power line connecting the Greek Crete island and mainland Greece.