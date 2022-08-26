Prysmian’s 525 kV HVDC cable system passes test

August 26, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Prysmian Group has developed and tested its first 525 kV extruded submarine full cable system for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) applications.

The company said that this innovation in cable technology will enable a massive increase of the maximum transmission capacity of bi-pole systems up to more than 2.5 GW, which is more than double the value achieved with 320 kV DC systems currently in service.

“On the heels of the successful industrialization of 525 kV HVDC underground cables for the 3 German HVDC links projects, we are ready to extend this innovative technology for submarine cable systems to enable our customers in the continuous effort towards the energy transition by further reducing the costs of offshore wind and minimizing the environmental impact“, said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects Business Unit.

The one-year prequalification testing was carried out per international standards including CIGRE TB-496 and witnessed by a third-party certification body, Prysmian said.

HDVC cable links are key components of sustainable energy systems, used to transmit large bulks of electricity over long distances, often across or between countries.

“We are proud to lead the industry towards the milestone of 2 GW submarine power transmission, being capable to offer the industry best suite of advanced HVDC and HVAC cable systems, including our proprietary P-Laser and MI-PPL technologies”, said Srinivas Siripurapu, Chief Innovation and R&D Officer.

