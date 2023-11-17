Prysmian’s new cable-laying vessel to sport Palfinger equipment

November 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Palfinger has been appointed to deliver a major equipment package for Prysmian’s new cable-laying vessel (CLV).

Source: Palfinger

Palfinger will supply Monna Lisa with an extensive equipment package similar to the one supplied for Prysmian’s previous cable-laying vessel Leonardo da Vinci.

The equipment package consists of a large A-frame for plough operations, an active heave-compensated lifting/towing winch, one towing winch, one combined quadrant/auxiliary winch, two auxiliary winches, one towing roller with limiting pins, two hangar traveling cranes, two tension elevators with hatch covers, two mooring platforms, two provision platforms, two ROV doors with L-hatches, lifeboats and fenders.

Source: Palfinger

Palfinger is also delivering a comprehensive equipment package for Nexans’ new cable-layer.

“Our goal is to be the leading supplier of mission-critical equipment for large and advanced cable laying vessels in the maritime industry. This delivery once again proves our capability to develop, design and deliver high-end, vital equipment for cable laying operations. We look forward to embarking on this new project together with Prysmian,” said Sverre Mowinckel-Nilsen, Head of Global Marine Sales Solution Management at Palfinger Marine.

Prysmian decided to invest in the new €240 million vessel shortly after Leonardo da Vinci was unveiled in 2022. The keel-laying ceremony for the new CLV was held in Tulcea, Romania, in April.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Prysmian’s new cable-laying vessel named after famous painting Posted: 4 months ago

Monna Lisa, designed by VARD Design in Ålesund, Norway, and currently under construction at VARD Tulcea, will be 171 meters long and will be able to accommodate up to 120 people. It will feature cable carousels of 7,000 and 10,000 tons as well as DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems.

With its 100 tons of cable pulling tension, the vessel has the deepest power cable installation capacity in the market, reaching as far as 3,000 meters of water depth, Palfinger said, adding that it will have a beam of about 34 meters and come with a bollard pull of 200 tons. Its maximum transit speed will exceed 16 knots.

The sister vessel to Leonardo da Vinci will incorporate several technical and sustainable solutions aimed at reducing carbon emissions as well as the environmental footprint of the industry.

Final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by VARD Søviknes in Norway. VARD Group’s high technology subsidiaries are also involved in the project by delivering a range of equipment and solutions.

The cable-laying vessel is to start commercial operation in Q1 2025.