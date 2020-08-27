PSA Marine launches new digital solution to cut ships’ carbon footprint

August 27, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Singapore-based marine services provider PSA Marine has joined the global movement towards sustainable shipping by reducing carbon footprint with the use of a new digital solution, Vessel Pilot Communication (VPC), launched on 25 August 2020.

The VPC is a module of PSA Marine’s ONEHANDSHAKE™ digital platform which is designed to share information on port activities with a network of maritime stakeholders.

With VPC, PSA Marine ensures that critical and timely updates on pilot boarding times and traffic conditions in and around the pilot boarding grounds are communicated to vessel masters.

Timely updates allow the vessel masters to adjust their vessels’ speed and time their arrival to Singapore, thereby achieving fuel optimisation and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, according to the company.

As a pilotage services provider in Singapore, PSA Marine said it supports the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) call for decarbonisation efforts and is collaborating with like-minded maritime stakeholders in contributing towards a sustainable environment.

“We are delighted to garner support from the major shipping lines in our digitalisation and decarbonisation journey. During the pilot trial, the participating shipping lines have provided valuable feedback on the VPC digital solution,” Jimmy Koh, Head of Digital Transformation and Chief Pilot of PSA Marine, commented.

“With its launch, all vessels calling at the Port of Singapore can benefit from information that can help them play their part in environmental sustainability.”

“With VPC, there is significant improvement in the way we monitor our fleet. Our ship masters will be notified of any changes to the pilot boarding time by the VPC. In addition, with information of the traffic conditions available on the VPC, they can adjust the vessels’ speed to derive a more accurate estimated time of arrival at the Port of Singapore. Hence, this enables our vessels to achieve a more efficient fuel consumption and allows us to contribute towards decarbonisation,” Dannis Lee, Managing Director of Yang Ming (Singapore), said.

“ONE expects the new procedure of ship-shore communication will contribute more optimised traffic and pilotage at one of the world’s busiest channels, and further improve operational efficiency,” Takashi Kase, Senior Vice President of Global Vessel Operations of Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) Pte Ltd, noted.

“While CMA CGM does not experience much waiting time in the efficient Singapore port with various initiatives already in place (Smart Speed approach / scheduled API sharing between PSA Terminals and CMA CGM), the VPC digital solution will reinforce the safety and efficiency of the workflow between pilots, CMA CGM vessels and local CMA CGM Operations,” Nicolas Romero, VP Group Operations of CMA CGM SA, said.

Tramarsa Flota becomes PSA Marine Peru

In a separate statement, PSA Marine informed that Tramarsa Flota, a Peru-based marine services company acquired by PSA Marine earlier this year, changed its name to PSA Marine Peru on 19 August.

Supported by the same management team, PSA Marine Peru will continue providing support to its stakeholders through its integrated marine service offering of towage, pilotage, launch boat and offshore services in 10 major ports along the Peruvian coastline.