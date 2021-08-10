PSA, RHT team up on ESG digital assets solutions to speed up decarbonization

August 10, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore’s port operator PSA International has partnered up with compatriot management consulting group RHT Group of Companies to explore co-creation and investment in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) digital assets solutions in an effort to further advance the goals of decarbonisation in ports and supply chains.

Image Courtesy: PSA/RHT

The duo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 10 August 2021.

“We believe that the ESG aspect of our business is measured by what we can do to make a positive impact. This MoU supports PSA’s ongoing commitment towards building a more sustainable port and supply chain ecosystem,” Eddy Ng, Head of Group Commercial & Supply Chain Sustainability Solutions, PSA, commented.

“In this collaboration, we will draw on our collective expertise to further PSA sustainability initiatives for supply chain partners and users.”

“We combine our expertise across sustainability, corporate and digital finance, intellectual property, blockchain and digital asset trading to deliver consultancy and tokenisation services as well as a regulated exchange platform to support PSA’s efforts,” Jayaprakash Jagateesan, Chief Executive Officer of RHT AlDigi Financial Holdings and Executive Director of SDAX, said.

Specifically, RHT will advise PSA on the workings, considerations and opportunities of digital asset structuring, distribution, tokenisation, trading, investor relations, public relations, intellectual property protection and commercialisation for ESG solutions.

In addition, RHT’s team of sustainability consultants will also advise on value creation strategies while digital asset exchange SDAX will advise on the listing of digital assets on its platform.

The collaboration will be augmented by PSA’s corporate venture capital arm, PSA unboXed, which would add capability to initiatives and projects engaging startups.

The MoU partners intend to jointly ideate and explore collaboration on potential ESG products and solutions that serve PSA’s identified priorities and have a positive impact on global decarbonisation efforts.

With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses over 50 locations in 26 countries around the world. The group’s portfolio comprises more than 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in distriparks, warehouses and marine services.