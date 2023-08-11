QED Naval eyes tidal resources on UK South Coast with new base

August 11, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Scottish marine energy company QED Naval has established an operations base on the UK’s South Coast with the aim of pursuing tidal resources in the area.

Source: QED Naval

QED, as part of its EU Interreg Tiger Project, established an operations base at Langstone Harbour, near Portsmouth, to tap into what it says are huge tidal resources in the Solent and the English Channel.

According to the Scottish company, this sheltered area, with moorings near to shore, is ideal for commissioning and testing tidal systems.

This investment in tidal energy and the south coast is said to enable QED to deploy its Subhub self-deploying, submersible, tidal platforms and Tocardo turbines, easily and at low cost.

The Subhub tidal platform is designed to support the commissioning, testing, transportation and installation of tidal turbines to the seabed. The technology is said to reduce the cost of deploying and maintaining turbines by 60% and improve yields by up to 48%.

Speaking about other recent company-related news, QED Naval announced last month it had welcomed several new members to its team to further advance its tidal energy business and projects.

The move came shortly after the marine energy company appointed its new chairman.