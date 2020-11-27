Quick Legasea test turnaround for BSTC

November 27, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The Balmoral Subsea Test Centre (BSTC) recently carried out a series of equipment tests for Aberdeenshire-based Legasea in a very short time frame.

Specifically, Legasea had a package of materials that required preparation, testing and ready for shipment in 10 days from receipt of order.

The equipment trialled included 12 jumpers, three transformers and two electrical distribution units with the scope including pre- and post-hyperbaric electrical testing, insulation and continuity resistance as well as hyperbaric testing.

Ray Milne, operations director at Legasea, said:

“Completion of the whole project meant ultra-quick turnaround times and 100 per cent dedication from all team members including the team at the Balmoral Subsea Test Centre.

“Without their input and commitment we would not have been able to meet the extremely tight deadline for the equipment to reach its destination in the central North Sea.”

General manager at the BSTC facility, Derek Weir, also said:

“Having completed many urgent projects in the past we were confident that we would be able to turn this around for Legasea.

“Our range of test equipment and support infrastructure is second to none and allows us to respond rapidly to client requirements.”

The Balmoral Subsea Test Centre is a fully comprehensive facility that carries out long and short-term hyperbaric testing to pressures of 700bar as well as offering mechanical and submersion tests of equipment from the smallest oilfield valve to the largest buoyancy modules.