Ramform Titan makes pit stop before Gulf of Mexico seismic job

March 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Petroleum Geo-Services’ (PGS) seismic vessel Ramform Titan has made its first-ever U.S. port call ahead of a survey project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: PGS

Ramform Titan entered Galveston at the end of February, marking the first-ever visit of a Titan-class vessel to a U.S. port, to mobilize for a 4D survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

The entry to the Galveston channel was closed for outgoing traffic while the pilots guided the vessel through the channel on its way to the berth. The vessel then completed the comprehensive formalities of entry to a U.S. port, including customs clearance and immigration for all crew.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) boarded the vessel with a team of five inspectors, who spent over six hours examining it, inspecting all safety equipment.

“We really appreciated the opportunity and PGS arrangements to make this vessel visit happen. The awesome perspective to be gained only this way makes all of us more appreciative of the technology, cost, scale, and operational complexity associated with marine geophysical data,” PGS reported a customer as saying during the visit.

To remind, PGS announced at the end of January that it had won a contract with an undisclosed client to conduct a 4D seismic survey in the Gulf of Mexico. The acquisition will last for a month.

