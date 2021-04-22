Reach Subsea wins BP call-off for Trinidad and Tobago services

April 22, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Norwegian contractor Reach Subsea has been awarded a call-off contract under the frame agreement with BP for the support services offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

The Stril Explorer vessel (Courtesy of Reach Subsea)

Representing about 80 project days, the project involves both inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services and construction support work in Trinidad and Tobago.

The work will be performed by the Stril Explorer spread in co-operation with MMT, according to Reach Subsea.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, said: “We are pleased to have secured contracts in the Americas region again, and we see it as a sign of increased activity due to the reopening after lock down. Our constant focus on operational excellence and our strong HSE focus has proven to be a differentiating factor during the COVID-19 pandemic, as clients increasingly appreciate reliability and deliverability from their suppliers”.

Per-Olof Sverlinger, CEO of MMT, added: “It is with pride we will continue to deliver quality services to BP through our solid pool collaboration with Reach, and we are pleased to be able to return to the Trinidad region again”.

Taken together with other recent smaller contract awards, Reach Subsea’s schedule now indicates good utilization during the summer season for all of its subsea spreads, according to the company.

Reach Subsea now has approximately 1,000 project days (equivalent to about 1,300 ROV days) for 2021 execution, of which 375 (405 ROV days) were executed in the first quarter.

The remaining approximately 625 project days are primarily for execution in the summer season of 2021, according to the Norwegian contractor.

These figures do not include options and expected call-off extensions under frame agreements, which from experience can constitute significant additional work, Reach Subsea noted.