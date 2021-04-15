Red Rock crane for Van Oord’s new cable layer

April 15, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Vard has contracted Red Rock Marine to deliver a knuckle telescopic offshore crane for Van Oord’s newbuild cable laying vessel.

Red Rock Marine is planning to deliver the purpose-built knuckle telescopic offshore crane next year.

Van Oord placed an order for the next-generation green cable laying vessel with Vard in December 2020, which is scheduled to be delivered and put into service in 2023.

The 130-meter DP2 vessel will be equipped with a below-deck cable carousel and a second carousel on deck, with a total cable-carrying capacity of 8,000 tonnes.

MAATS Tech will deliver the vessel’s cable lay equipment.

The CLV will be capable of running on biofuel and will have future fuel-ready engines with built-in flexibility to anticipate e-fuels. It will be equipped with a large battery pack, a shore supply connection and an energy management system.