Ricardo comes onboard Australian Hydrogen Council

March 19, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Ricardo, a UK-based environmental and engineering consulting company, has joined the Australian Hydrogen Council (AHC), an industry body for hydrogen development in Australia, working to support the commercialization of hydrogen technologies.

According to Ricardo, the partnership aligns with its focus on clean energy technologies and its work in engineering, environmental solutions and energy systems, positioning the company to contribute to Australia’s growing hydrogen sector.

By joining the AHC, Ricardo is expected to gain access to industry insights, collaboration opportunities and the ability to influence key policy decisions shaping the future of hydrogen in Australia.

In other news, at the beginning of 2025, Ricardo announced that its new high-powered, multi-stack hydrogen fuel cell module technology reached 393 kW of net electrical power, achieved within three months of development from initial start-up. The achievement was described as a “major step toward scalable zero-emission energy solutions.”

Initially developed as part of the Sustainable Hydrogen Powered Shipping (sHYpS) Horizon Europe project for the maritime sector, the hydrogen fuel cell module is said to be designed to deliver high energy output with zero emissions.

It is also worth mentioning that in 2024, Ricardo received approval in principle (AiP) from the classification society Lloyd’s Register for the design of its multi-megawatt containerized fuel cell power plant solution.

Jason Oms O’Donnell, Managing Director of Automotive and Industrial at Ricardo, stressed at the time: “We are investing in our hydrogen capabilities, and in particular, we are seeing a lot of interest from customers in the maritime, aerospace, and off-highway sectors for the services that we provide. It’s an exciting time to be involved in supporting sustainable mobility, due to the significant changes that are taking place, based on regulatory and legislative requirements. We are very well placed to support our customers with their future decarbonisation journey.”

