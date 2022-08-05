RightShip strengthens digital ESG expertise with Thynk acquisition

August 5, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Maritime risk management and environmental assessment agency RightShip is acquiring Thynk Software’s maritime tech business.

The move builds upon close collaboration between the two companies on RightShip’s digital Platform in 2021.

Yesterday we were delighted to announce RightShip’s acquisition of Thynk software’s maritime tech business (effective 1 Sept 2022).



Our CEO Steen Lund was in Malta to announce the deal, and welcome Marlon Grech and his team into the RightShip family.https://t.co/zaybFbb144 pic.twitter.com/qLjWocvZ7b — RightShip (@RightShip_) August 4, 2022

Big data and predictive analytics play a massive role in the ship vetting agency’s business, enabling owners to select greener and safer vessels.

The agency is also working with the Australian Marine Environment Protection Association to develop a maritime emissions portal, enabling ports and their stakeholders to measure air quality and changing air patterns throughout the port environs.

“This is a critical strategic development for RightShip as we gain our own in-house technology competence that will underpin our long-term growth objective of being an industry-leading ESG-focused digital maritime platform,” RightShip CEO, Steen Lund said.

“Over the past 20 years, RightShip has grown purely organically. This acquisition provides us at RightShip with an exciting opportunity to solidify our very foundation as a digital product builder.“



Marlon Grech, Founder, and CEO of Thynk believes the merger is a great opportunity for the company to solidify the cooperation.

“We have worked together for several years now and know each other well, and so for me and my Malta-based team, this is a natural progression,” he added.

Thynk’s founder and CEO, and around 30 of his colleagues will join RightShip when the acquisition completes, which is expected to be September 1, 2022.