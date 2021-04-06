ROV specialist grows international footprint

April 6, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Scottish ROV specialist HPR ROV has signed a two-year agreement with Saudi-based Intelligent Energy Services (i-Energy) to act as its exclusive agent in the region.

The signing of the agreement between HPR ROV and i-Energy (Courtesy of HPR ROV)

The agreement, which reflects the Aberdeenshire company’s international growth strategy, will see i-Energy act as exclusive agents for HPR ROV in the region, enabling the firm to offer its full suite of specialised ROV systems to the Middle East marketplace.

Offering a catalogue of ROV systems and predominantly known for its micro ROV capabilities, HPR ROV has worked on an array of projects with tier one operators and service companies for inspection scopes in the North Sea, Central Asia and West Africa.

The agreement with i-Energy also provides HPR ROV with 12,000 square metres premises that includes office warehouse and yard facilities in Dammam’s second industrial city.

Business Development Manager for HPR ROV, Christian Hingley, said: “The partnership with i-Energy is a great fit for HPR ROV, as the region is an area of growth for us, especially for our expertise in underwater inspection in lieu of dry docking (UWILD).

“i-Energy has a fantastic reputation in the region for providing innovative products and services to the energy sector. This agreement is a mutually beneficial collaboration that brings together two ambitious companies, enhancing our respective capabilities”.