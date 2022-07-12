Rovco charters Vroon vessel for offshore wind campaigns

July 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Rovco has signed an agreement with Vroon Offshore Services for the charter of offshore support vessel VOS Star for the delivery of its offshore wind projects.

The 68-meter long DP2 multi-purpose support vessel will support Rovco’s offshore wind campaigns throughout 2022, including the provision of subsea survey solutions on operational offshore wind farms in the UK and Dutch waters.

Rovco will mobilize an offshore team on the vessel to operate the Seaeye Leopard work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems, fitted with technology powered by its sister company Vaarst.

The team will perform subsea survey, maintenance and repair tasks, on a 24-hour basis, with cable tracking and ROV tooling available, including Rovco’s intelligent data collection system SubSLAM X2.

Last month, Rovco signed a charter party agreement with Glomar Offshore for the DP2 multipurpose support vessel Glomar Worker for subsea survey campaigns at UK offshore wind farms.

“With the charter of the VOS Star we are in an excellent position to successfully deliver our booked projects this year and offer availability with a very capable warm spread to serve additional client needs to support emergent works or newly realised scopes,” said Simon Miller, managing director of Rovco.

“We are excited to forge a new relationship with Vroon, expanding our fleet and continuing to support the energy sector with a focus on transition to renewable sources of power.”

Built in 2016, VOS Star has accommodation for up to 49 people and has a deck space of 485m2, and an SMST knuckle boom crane for multi-purpose operations.

Vroon’s VOS Sweet was recently chartered by Modus to execute a contract for pipeline inspection work in the Dutch North Sea.

