Modus charters Vroon vessel for pipeline inspection work

June 22, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based subsea services company Modus has chartered the multi-purpose offshore support vessel VOS Sweet from Vroon Offshore Services.

Source: Modus

The vessel has been chartered to execute a contract for pipeline inspection work in the Dutch North Sea and will be mobilized from the Modus Middlesbrough Marine Base on 30 June.

Upon completion of the firm offshore contract, Modus said the vessel will have some availability around mid-July.

VOS Sweet is a DP2 subsea support vessel with low fuel consumption, suited for subsea services, including pipeline, UXO and route surveys and inspection, while supporting equipment such as boulder removal tools, the company said.

Installed will be a Modus hybrid autonomous underwater vehicle (HAUV), full survey spread for pipeline/geophysical survey and ROV capability.

“The charter of VOS Sweet means we can continue to build on our in-house expertise and offer a flexible, high-quality and reliable service that reaffirms our continuing commitment to the energy industry for the provision of high tech, smart solutions. With it, additional work streams and a new client base will be opened to us,” said Mike Arnold, chief commercial officer at Modus.

Modus recently launched its control room in Darlington from which it can operate its HAUVs.

The control center is located at the company’s headquarters and is a result of a £24 million investment program.

