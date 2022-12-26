ROVOP gets to work with Mermaid Subsea

December 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered ROVOP has secured a contract with Mermaid Subsea Services (Thailand) for the delivery of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) on board the DP2 diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Van Gogh.

As part of the agreement, ROVOP will mobilize a newly acquired Schilling HD 150HP work ROV onboard Van Gogh.

According to ROVOP, the ROV system is currently located in Malaysia and will support Mermaid Subsea’s full range of subsea activities from inspection, repair, and maintenance, as well as construction interventions, field maintenance and decommissioning.

The contract is set to kick off beginning January 2023.

Mermaid Subsea entered into a two-year charter-in contract for Van Gogh at the beginning of the year.

The vessel comes with built-in saturation diving and air diving system, 120 beds, and a 150-ton crane.

The 111-meter-long DSCV is equipped with diesel-electric frequency-controlled propulsion, azimuth thrusters, and 1,000 m2 deck space suitable for wellhead servicing, inspection and construction diving, and ROV support.