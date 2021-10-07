Rovtech targets Scandinavia through new partnership

October 7, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered Rovtech Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Norway’s Deepsea Solutions to expand its customer base and require local representation in Scandinavia.

The new partnership will give Deepsea Solutions exclusive access throughout Scandinavia to the most up-to-date products including Rovtech’s newest range of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), cameras, LED lighting, video recording systems, control systems and remote tooling.

Deepsea Solutions will also have full access to Rovtech’s 3D design, modeling, and animation capability.

The announcement is said to come at a time when Rovtech is approaching the end of a three-year period of inward investment in business processes, quality management systems, and new product development.

“This is an exciting time to bring Rovtech into our product portfolio and we look forward to a strong business relationship for many years to come. Together we cover a highly diverse market, including Defence, Oil/Gas, Ocean Sciences, Aquaculture, Nuclear & Renewables. The collaboration will promote & support the complimentary experience & knowledge throughout Scandinavia of both companies,” said Magnus Lindberg, head of Business and Technology at Deepsea Solutions.

Deepsea Solutions specializes in the sale, service and design of ROVs, ROV components and subsea solutions, while Rovtech Solutions is a supplier of submersible and terrestrial remote inspection and remote intervention equipment.