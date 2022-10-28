Russia adopts guidelines for wind-powered ships

October 28, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) has published the Guidelines on Ship Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems containing requirements for wind-assisted propulsion technology on ships.

As informed, the document contains provisions on the classification of ships fitted with wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) in addition to the main propulsion system.

Furthermore, the guidelines encompass a description of the certification scheme for such systems (WAPS certification) to ensure their installation on board the ships.

In particular, it presents minimum requirements for the scope and content of technical documentation subject to submission to the Register and describes the procedure of technical supervision during the manufacture of this equipment.

After confirmation of the ship and wind-assisted propulsion system compliance with the provisions of the guidelines, additional distinguishing mark WAPS may be added to the class notation at the shipowner’s wish, according to the RS.

The relevant checks and testing will be performed within the survey during manufacture of materials and products and the construction of ships.

Moreover, tests on board the ship shall be carried out upon completion of the installation of WAPS equipment.

Technical supervision of WAPS equipment includes the following:

review of technical documentation;

survey of WAPS materials and products;

survey of WAPS on board.

“The Register has always strived to follow up-to-date trends in maritime industry and help implement innovative technologies capable of improving the effectiveness and safety of marine transport, including the environmental aspect,” Maxim Alyoshin, Head of the RHO Classification Division, commented.

“Use of alternative sources of power contributes to the development of green energy in Russia, which ratified the Paris Climate Agreement, as it brings along the reduction in use of conventional fuel, carbon dioxide emissions.”

Alyoshin added that, with the implementation of these guidelines, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping expects the emergence of new conceptual technological solutions. Meanwhile, they will continue the development of the requirements in this direction for ensuring environmentally friendly and energy-efficient navigation.

The roll-out of fleet-wide wind propulsion by 2050 could unlock $1 trillion in fuel savings, according to Gavin Allwright, the International Windship Association (IWSA) Secretary General.

There are more than 30,000 ships in operation worldwide that could be equipped with wind-assisted ship propulsion technology, Jukka Kuuskoski, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at Norsepower Oy Ltd, estimated during the recent Wind Propulsion Open Mic event. In the case of newbuilds, this number is said to be much bigger.