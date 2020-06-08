Russian LNG-fueled Aframax tanker ready for sea trials
The first Russian Aframax tanker, the LNG-fueled Vladimir Monomakh is ready to start sea trials.
The vessel, designed to transport oil in unrestricted navigation, was launched at the Zvezda Shipyard at the start of May.
Sea trials will include checking the reliability and vital functions of power units, navigation equipment and other systems, as well as maneuverability and other functions, Russia’s Rosneft said in its statement.
To carry out sea and mooring tests, more than 300 tons of DMF fuel type III were delivered to the tanker. The sulfur content of the DMF fuel does not exceed 0.5 per cent, which fully complies with the requirements of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).
The bunkering of the vessel of this class was first performed by Rosneft Bunker.
The length of the vessel is 250 meters, width 44 meters, deadweight 114 thousand tonnes, speed 14.6 knots, ice-class ICE-1A.
Zvezda’s portfolio already has 12 orders for vessels of such type.
