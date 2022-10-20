Russia’s new dual-fuel ferry bunkered with LNG

October 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Russia’s new dual-fuel automobile and railway ferry General Chernyakhovsky has been bunkered with liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time.

Courtesy of FSUE Rosmorport

The bunkering took place on 15 October at the seaport of Ust-Luga. Right after bunkering, the ferry headed for the seaport of Kaliningrad, loaded with automotive equipment.

The ferry is equipped with a power system that can use LNG or low-sulfur diesel fuel as fuel.

Using LNG as fuel is expected to help increase the environmental friendliness of the transport infrastructure in the North-Western region of Russia, reducing emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by 20-30%, nitrogen oxides by more than 90%, sulfur oxides and soot by 100%, compared to similar vessels bunkered with the traditional “heavy” fuel.

The General Chernyakhovsky ferry has been operating on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – Seaport of Kaliningrad line, which is strategically important for Russia, since 6 October 2022.

Marshal Rokossovsky, a ferry similar in characteristics to the General Chernyakhovsky ferry, has been ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the line since March 2022, Rosmorport said.

Both dual-fuel ferries were built by the Nevsky Shipyard LLC, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC, in cooperation with the Turkish shipyard the Kuzey Star Shipyard.

The vessels have an Arc4 ice class, come with ballast water treatment facilities and comply with all modern environmental safety standards.

