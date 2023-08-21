Samsung Heavy delivers new LNG carrier to Maran Gas

August 21, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Maran Gas Maritime, a part of Greece’s Angelicoussis Shipping Group, has taken delivery of the newbuild LNG carrier Maran Gas Marseille.

Courtesy of Angelicoussis Group

The vessel was delivered by South Korean shipbuilding major Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on 21 August.

Maran Gas Marseille is classed by Bureau Veritas (BV) and has a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. The ship files the Greek flag.

According to the shipowner, this LNG carrier features a highly efficient and environmentally-friendly design, including an optimised hull form, shaft generators, high-efficient gas screw compressors, air lubrication system and an LNG sub-cooler.

Another shipbuilding giant from South Korea, Hanwha Ocean (former Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) is building LNG carriers for Maran Gas. Last year, the Greek shipowner placed a $466 million order at Hanwha for the construction of two 174,000 cubic metre class LNG carriers, equipped with a high-pressure dual-fuel propulsion engine (ME-GI).

The vessels will be built at the Okpo Shipyard and are expected to be delivered in 2026.

