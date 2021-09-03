Sanmar Shipyards, Corvus Energy plan to develop zero-emission, hybrid tugs

September 3, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Turkish boat builder Sanmar Shipyards and Norway’s energy storage company Corvus Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a new range of zero-emission and hybrid tugs based on Robert Allan design.

The agreement was signed during European Tug Owners Association Meeting being held in Turku from 1 to 3 September.

Image Courtesy: Sanmar/Corvus Energy

As explained, the MoU allows the two companies to jointly explore and establish a path for the future supply and integration of energy supply systems and fuel cell technology for an even wider range of innovative and cost-effective electric and hybrid tugs, which will be constructed at Sanmar Shipyards’ facilities in Turkey.

Corvus Energy will be responsible for battery and fuel cell technology, dimensioning and advice on battery room design, power system and fuel interfaces.

“The MoU we have signed with Corvus Energy draws on both our considerable strengths as … innovators in our respective fields, to accelerate the path towards much needed, cost-effective and efficient future-ready battery and hybrid tugs, still further,” Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar, commented.

“The tug and workboat market is an important market for Corvus Energy and a big part of our future growth strategy,” Ronald Hansen, Senior Vice President Ship solutions at Corvus Energy, said.

“Battery and fuel cell technology is especially advantageous for workboat and tugs as their operational profile is highly variable. This MoU with Sanmar …will help accelerate the development and increase availability of more efficient zero- and low-emission tugs.”

The tug series will be based on Robert Allan Design and have a bollard pull between 30 – 70 tons.

Both organisations intend to move towards the signing of a full cooperation agreement, given the expected execution date is set to coincide with the Tug Technology 2021 conference (25-26 October) in London, UK.

Earlier this week, Corvus Energy was contracted by ABB Marine & Ports to supply the battery-based energy storage system (ESS) for the Crowley Maritime Corporation’s all-electric tug eWolf.

Crowley Maritime Corporation intends to build and operate the first all-electric harbor tug in the United States.