Scana subsidiary wins mooring contract for Brazilian FPSO

May 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Seasystems, owned by Scana, has won a contract for the delivery of an anchoring system for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) project in Brazil.

Seasystems will under the contract deliver mooring equipment, such as dual axis chain stoppers, chain handling systems and winches.

The FPSO will be rebuilt and the integration of the mooring system will be conducted at a yard in Dubai.

The company started the work immediately, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2023.

Scana describes the contract as “substantial”, with a value of more than NOK 50 million (around €4.9 million).

“Our mooring solutions are in demand. This is shown both in the strong order intake we have experienced so far this year and in the many inquiries we receive for new deliveries,” said Styrk Bekkenes, CEO of Scana.

“Seasystems has worked systematically to develop hardy and cost-effective mooring solutions, and we now see good results from this work,” Torkjell Lisland, managing director at Seasystems, added.

Mooring systems are Seasystems’ main focus area, and over the last ten years the company said it had delivered more than ten major systems to customers within the oil and gas market, as well as growing markets like the LNG industry, aquaculture, and floating offshore wind.

The Scana subsidiary was recently commissioned by Sustainable Marine Energy to supply adjustable mooring tensioners for the 420kW PLAT-I tidal energy platform that will be installed in the Bay of Fundy in Canada.

