Schilling Robotics taps Energid’s Actin software for Gemini ROVs

November 6, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Courtesy: TechnipFMC/Schilling Robotics/Energid

TechnipFMC’s Schilling Robotics division has selected Energid Technologies’ Actin robotics software development kit (SDK) for its new automated Gemini ROV system.

Schilling Robotics is leveraging motion control features of the Actin software to enhance the performance and effectiveness of the Gemini manipulators.

The Gemini ROV, with a depth rating of up to 4,000 metres, has access to over 30 subsea exchangeable tools and can remain subsea for one month, enabling 24/7 operations without recovery for tooling reconfiguration.

“Gemini incorporates our next generation manipulators featuring technology and operating advancements on several levels.

“In addition to integrated hydraulics, electric power and communications, Energid’s Actin software gives us force and motion control features that allow the manipulators to do complex manipulation tasks required for oil and gas field developments more quickly and reliably, with easier operator control,” said Steve Cohan, engineering director, Schilling Robotics.

Actin has found its use in a range of robotic control systems spanning industrial, space and medical applications for over 18 years.

According to Energid, its Actin SDK’s broad can incorporate multiple real time inputs while controlling one or more robotic arm platforms, reducing the normal development times to bring complex robotic applications to market.

Actin’s control software enables coordinated motion of the Gemini robot arms, automatically handling kinematic and dynamic constraints while optimising the arm motion in real time.

This allowed the Gemini team to implement features such as visual servoing and force control.

Neil Tardella, CEO of Energid, stated:

“It has been a great opportunity for us to participate in the development of the Gemini ROV system and help execute the ambitious goals that the team and Schilling Robotics had for the new Gemini manipulator.

“Together with the team at Schilling, we were able to leverage the advanced features of Actin to enable the manipulators to accomplish difficult tasks in dramatically reduced times. We look forward to assisting the team as they continue to develop and deploy new features on Gemini.”

Schilling Robotics entered the deepwater arena in 1985 offering manipulator systems, which also later led to its first ROV in 2000.