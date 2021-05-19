Schottel propulsion for Brevik Fergeselskap’s 1st fully electric ferry
German propulsion company Schottel has delivered main propulsion units for a new ferry to Netherlands-based Holland Shipyards Group.
The recently launched Sandøy is the first fully electric ferry for the Norwegian operator Brevik Fergeselskap and is equipped with two rudder propellers.
It will operate within the waters of Eidangerfjorden, southeastern Norway, and will connect Brevik with Sandøya and Bjørkøya.
Fully electric and emission-free
The main propulsion of Sandøy consists of two Schottel RudderPropellers type SRP 150 L (375 kW each) driven by high-efficiency PEM motors. The thrusters are designed for heavy duty operation and therefore equipped with frequency-controlled planetary steering gear and spur wheel steering.
The azimuth thrusters feature a propeller diameter of 1.2 metres and the Schottel VarioDuct high-efficiency nozzle SDV45. This allows the vessel to hold its position in extremely strong lateral winds and to sail freely in a high-efficiency range, according to the company.
Designed by Holland Shipyards Group, the new vessel will be completely emission-free and entirely powered by batteries (1300 kWh).
The 42-metre-long and 11-metre-wide vessel will be able to accommodate up to ninety-eight pedestrians as well as sixteen cars.
The newbuilding will be ready for service in 2021.