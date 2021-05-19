Schottel propulsion for Brevik Fergeselskap’s 1st fully electric ferry

May 19, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

German propulsion company Schottel has delivered main propulsion units for a new ferry to Netherlands-based Holland Shipyards Group.

The recently launched Sandøy is the first fully electric ferry for the Norwegian operator Brevik Fergeselskap and is equipped with two rudder propellers.

Image Courtesy: Schottel

It will operate within the waters of Eidangerfjorden, southeastern Norway, and will connect Brevik with Sandøya and Bjørkøya.

Fully electric and emission-free

The main propulsion of Sandøy consists of two Schottel RudderPropellers type SRP 150 L (375 kW each) driven by high-efficiency PEM motors. The thrusters are designed for heavy duty operation and therefore equipped with frequency-controlled planetary steering gear and spur wheel steering.

The azimuth thrusters feature a propeller diameter of 1.2 metres and the Schottel VarioDuct high-efficiency nozzle SDV45. This allows the vessel to hold its position in extremely strong lateral winds and to sail freely in a high-efficiency range, according to the company.

Designed by Holland Shipyards Group, the new vessel will be completely emission-free and entirely powered by batteries (1300 kWh).

The 42-metre-long and 11-metre-wide vessel will be able to accommodate up to ninety-eight pedestrians as well as sixteen cars.

The newbuilding will be ready for service in 2021.