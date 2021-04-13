Schottel’s drive system picked for the world’s first LNG hybrid tug

April 13, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine has picked Schottel’s azuimuthal hybrid drive system for the world’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) hybrid tug.

With this first in a series of 12 vessels, Sembcorp Marine will build the world’s first hybrid LNG-fueled tug fleet that will replace its existing diesel-powered tugs, Schottel said in its statement.

The vessel is designed by LMG Marin, a unit of Sembcorp Marine, and a naval architecture design house in Bergen, Norway.

The tug’s future operation profile in the harbours of Singapore will demand highly variable power ranges.

Depending on the desired operating mode and the required propulsion power, the hybrid drive system activates the appropriate power source or both together.

The LNG-fueled main engines and the electric motors are both coupled to the SYDRIVE system and always operate efficiently within their optimal load ranges, Schottel said in its statement.

Sembcorp Marine’s hybridized Schottel RudderPropellers type SRP 430 will have a power intake capacity of about 2,000 kW each which will be fed by zero-emissions electrical motors and/or low-emissions LNG main engines.

The azimuth thrusters are engineered and manufactured in Germany. Commissioning and after-sales service will be provided by Schottel Far East, Singapore.

Sembcorp Marine’s hybridized fleet will be operated by its subsidiary Jurong Marine Services for services in Singapore’s harbours with operations scheduled to start in late 2021.