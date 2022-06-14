SEA-KIT eyes zero-emission vessels with latest USV design

June 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

SEA-KIT International has revealed a new uncrewed surface vessel (USV) design said to be the next step towards the company’s goal of zero-emission vessels.

Source: SEA-KIT

The H-class USV, featuring a retractable gondola and dual sensor deployment options, is a highly configurable design based on operational data and feedback collected from SEA-KIT’s X-class USVs, the company said.

It will be focused on hydrography and environmental data collection.

The new USV features a composite hull for higher transit speeds, giving it greater range and endurance, as well as active stabilizers to minimize roll. It has 12 and 15-meter variants, with the 12-meter version being transportable in a standard shipping container. Both variants can be davit launched.

SEA-KIT will officially launch the new design at an event in the UK later in June.

“Although many of the H-class USV’s features directly benefit hydrographic survey missions, this is a design that can perform many different tasks due to its large gondola and ability to dip cages and tow sensors,” said Ben Simpson, SEA-KIT CEO.

“The fuel-saving, speed and endurance benefits of the composite hull add to the value of these USVs as low-carbon, cost-efficient solutions for a wide range of maritime operations. This design is the next step towards our goal of zero-emission vessels.”

The H-class USV can accommodate a range of sensors as well as deploy a tow cage, SVP, MAPR, CTD and side-scan sonar for deepwater and nearshore bathymetric and hydrographic survey missions. The vessel includes a Multibeam Echo Sounder (MBES), station holding and winch-deployed sensor payloads for versatile ocean survey capability.

SEA-KIT’s H-class USV is designed to MCA Category 0 and will hold Unmanned Marine Systems (UMS) certification from Lloyd’s Register, as well as Lloyd’s Register approval for design and hull construction.

In March, SEA-KIT announced it is expanding its Tollesbury production facility on the UK’s East Coast to deliver on a growing USV order book.

The company is moving from one to three production lines which bring enhanced manufacturing efficiencies and is scaling up the production facility to accommodate multiple builds in readiness for future demand.

