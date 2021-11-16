SeaBird inks LoI for two-vessel OBN project

November 16, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent (LOI) for the provision of two source vessels for an ocean bottom node (OBN) project.

SeaBird will utilize chartered vessels on the project that will be outfitted with seismic source equipment from the company’s equipment pool.

The project will start in the second quarter of 2022 and has an estimated duration of 100 days for a total of 200 vessel days.

“We are pleased to see that our asset-light strategy in combination with equipment consolidation is beginning to work. The company has the capacity to operate far more than its own fleet with this platform in place,” said SeaBird’s CEO Gunnar Jansen.

With the Fulmar Explorer already fixed on a one-year contract, SeaBird said it has more than 550 vessel days of work for the next twelve months.

The 80-meter long source vessel is carrying out work in the Western Hemisphere for a “leading operator”.