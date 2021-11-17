Photo: Illustration (Courtesy of SeaBird Exploration)

Back to overview
Home Subsea SeaBird to stay in Asia Pacific

SeaBird to stay in Asia Pacific

November 17, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Cyprus-headquartered seismic firm SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the extension of the ongoing 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region. 

The extended scope is expected to be completed in the middle of the first quarter of 2022, adding about 50pc to the original program. 

According to SeaBird, the extension comes on the heels of strong productivity and is a direct continuation of the ongoing work.

The company added that it sees other opportunities in the region after the current contract is completed.

Just yesterday, SeaBird announced it had received an LoI for the provision of two source vessels for an ocean bottom node (OBN) project. 

The project will start in the second quarter of 2022 and has an estimated duration of 100 days for a total of 200 vessel days.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Alewijnse

  • Partner

    Marine Energy Alliance (MEA)

    The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…

  • Partner

    Smulders

    With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore…