SeaBird to stay in Asia Pacific

November 17, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Cyprus-headquartered seismic firm SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent (LoI) for the extension of the ongoing 2D survey in the Asia Pacific region.

The extended scope is expected to be completed in the middle of the first quarter of 2022, adding about 50pc to the original program.

According to SeaBird, the extension comes on the heels of strong productivity and is a direct continuation of the ongoing work.

The company added that it sees other opportunities in the region after the current contract is completed.

Just yesterday, SeaBird announced it had received an LoI for the provision of two source vessels for an ocean bottom node (OBN) project.

The project will start in the second quarter of 2022 and has an estimated duration of 100 days for a total of 200 vessel days.