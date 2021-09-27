Seaspan orders ten 7,000 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships

September 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Hong Kong-based containership owner and operator Seaspan Corporation, a subsidiary of Atlas Corp. has revealed a new order encompassing ten 7,000 TEU scrubber-fitted boxships.

As informed, the ten eco-friendly vessels will be constructed at an unnamed major shipyard. They are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter and through to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Upon completion, the containerships will enter long-term charters with an undisclosed global liner. Seaspan expects the ships to generate $1.4 billion of gross contracted cash flows over their minimum terms.

They will be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand.

With the addition of these vessels Seaspan will continue to expand its fleet within core strategic size segments. Since December 2020 the firm has announced 70 newbuild orders, including the order of six scrubber-fitted 15,000 TEU containerships in June this year.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago Seaspan continues ordering spree with 6 more boxships Posted: 2 months ago

“With our previously announced order of fifteen 7,000 TEU dual fuel vessels, this newbuild order is further evidence of the deep customer demand for this vessel size, which is uniquely suited to replace the global fleet’s aging cohort of 4,000 to 9,000 TEU vessels,” Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan, commented.

In July 2021, Seaspan also ordered ten 7,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships. The LNG containerships are anticipated to be financed from existing liquidity, cash flow from operations, and additional borrowings.