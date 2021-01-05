Seatronics bags new VALOR ROV orders

January 5, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Acteon’s marine technology specialists Seatronics has received a purchase order for multiple VALOR remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems.

The award marks a positive step forwards for VALOR to become accepted as an alternative to traditional systems, the Westhill-based firm said.

According to Seatronics, the deal has a value of £1.8 million, or approximately $2.5 million.

The VALOR (Versatile and Lightweight Observation ROV), according to the company, is the lightest yet most powerful observation ROV available.

The standard system is for 300 metres depth. However its platform allows the vehicle upgrade to up to 1000 metres with simple modifications.

Recently appointed Group managing director, Derek Donaldson, stated:

“Our goal was to positively disrupt the small vehicle market by providing our clients with a real, cost effective alternative to incumbent systems.

“We wanted to offer our customers a solution that could undertake tasks that would typically be associated with larger platforms, whilst reducing mobilisation costs and not impacting operational capabilities. With VALOR we have that and I am convinced this award will be the first of many in 2021 and beyond.”

Seatronics also partnered with Blueprint Lab in June last year to equip the VALOR with electric manipulators.

As a result, the VALOR ROV will now utilise Blueprint Lab technologies as an integrated package.

Specifically, Blueprint Lab manipulators have their use in close visual and non-destructive Inspections, special recovery, and complex autonomous intervention trials.

In addition, Seatronics integrated LateraL’s FlexiClean technology for efficient cleaning solutions.

The company believes that this innovation can significantly reduce the time spent cleaning, vital in for example to UWILD projects.