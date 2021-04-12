Seatronics hires Outreach Offshore to build ‘Mini LARS’ systems

April 12, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Outreach Offshore has been commissioned by Seatronics to design and build three bespoke ‘Mini LARS’ systems.

Illustration (Courtesy of Seatronics)

The design will be used in support of an autonomous lightweight observation class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) which will be installed on Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV), Outreach Offshore informed.

This version of ‘Mini LARS’ range is an updated concept to the conventional launch and recovery system (LARS) which will be able to operate in a confined space while deploying and recovering the vehicle, according to Outreach Offshore.

Outreach Offshore said its system will allow the deployment of the autonomous vehicle overboard to an exact position while allowing the vehicle to enter the splash zone in a controlled manner that significantly minimises the impact of potential turbulence from the mother vessel.

“Outreach Offshore see this project as an exciting challenge to be a part of, as the world of technology is continuing to evolve. We, as a business, are supporting our clients in this new wave of technological advancement. Autonomous vehicles AUV and USV counterparts are amongst this new age of technology within the ROV sectors in which we operate, this calls for a push in the advancement in the handling of such equipment”, Outreach Offshore said in a statement.

The system has been designed to offer ultimate control and precision when operating in the agreed sea state/ wave height. It will be mounted on an unmanned vessel allowing optimisation for satellite control and providing complete remote operation, Outreach Offshore claims.