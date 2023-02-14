Seaway 7 awarded $300+ million cable contract

February 14, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Seaway 7, the Renewables & Heavy Lifting business unit of Subsea 7, has been awarded a contract worth between $300 million and $500 million for an undisclosed offshore wind farm project.

Under the contract, Seaway 7 will be responsible for the transportation and installation of inter-array and export power cables, and respective cable protection systems.

Operations on the project are expected to commence in 2023 and continue throughout 2024 and 2025.

The contract is subject to the final investment decision by the client.

During last year, Seaway 7 secured many contracts not just in Europe, but in the United States as well.

In the U.S., Seaway 7 won a contract valued at between $50 million and $150 million for the transportation and installation of inter-array grid cables for an undisclosed offshore wind project.

The company also signed several contracts for offshore wind projects across Europe, for example for the Seagreen 1A and for the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farms both located in Scotland.

In addition, Seaway 7 secured jobs on the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project in the UK and the He Dreiht wind farm in Germany.