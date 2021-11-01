Seaway 7 picks V&SH Offshore for cable termination and testing

November 1, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Seaway 7 has awarded V&SH Offshore with a framework agreement for the provision of cable termination and testing services.

The offshore wind high voltage specialist will deliver cable termination and testing for the next four years with the possibility of further extension.

“We are looking forward to the cooperation with Seaway 7 and joining forces to contribute to the energy transition by providing a wide range of high voltage activities. And we anticipate a productive and foremost safe cooperation”, said Jonne Schortinghuis, managing director at V&SH Offshore.

“V&SH Offshore has demonstrated expertise in high voltage connections for the past 11 years, with an exemplary track record and reliable quality assurance processes. Reducing offshore time, costs and risks for both our clients and ourselves”.

Last month, MGL Cable Services also entered into a three-year framework agreement with Seaway 7 to support its cable scopes for offshore wind projects.

The framework allows Seaway 7 to place call-off orders for the provision of personnel and/or equipment for high voltage and fiber optic termination and testing services, together with other potential activities available through specific projects.

The pure-play renewables company, Seaway 7, emerged at the beginning of October when Subsea 7’s Renewables business unit was officially combined with Norway’s OHT ASA.

The company offers a full range of specialist standalone transport and installation (T&I) services, as well as integrated T&I and EPCI solutions that combine the installation of turbines, foundations, substations, and cables.