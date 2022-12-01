Seaworks’ LNG-powered self-unloading bulker hits the water

December 1, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

China’s Wuhu Shipyard has launched a self-unloading bulk carrier powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Norway’s shipping company Seaworks AS.

Credit: Seaworks AS

The vessel Vigdis H was launched in the Yangtze River in China on 29 November. The ship’s engine is capable of running on LNG to reduce CO2 emissions.

The unit is also equipped with shaft generator, gearbox, power storage battery, DC-LINK system, and the generator is equipped with LCR denitrification device.

During operation, it can reduce the emission of nitrogen oxides by more than 90 per cent, sulfur oxides by 99 per cent, and more than 20% of carbon dioxide.

Vigdis H is 80 meters long and features 3,900 tonnes. The ship is the first bulk carrier in its class under 5,000 tonnes that is completely carbon neutral, according to the company.

The shipyard held the keel laying ceremony for the vessel in November last year. The delivery date is set for February 2023.

Credit: Wuhu Shipyard/Seaworks AS

The project has bought the Chinese company’s position in the LNG ship industry to a new level. In the past couple of months, Wuhu Shipyard has been active in working on projects with environmentally friendly features. Recently, the firm launched the first out of two new dual-fuel bitumen tankers built for UK-based firm Continental Bitumen.