Sembcorp Marine hands over 2nd zero-emission battery-powered RoPax to Norled

July 4, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine has handed over the second of three identical battery-operated roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) ferries to Norwegian ferry operator Norled AS.

Photo: SCM

Built based on the proprietary design of Sembcorp Marine’s wholly-owned subsidiary, LMG Marin AS, the zero-emission vessel will be capable of operating at a service speed of 10 knots, powered by lithium-ion batteries which are charged using green hydro-electric power.

The ferry can also run on a combined battery-diesel hybrid backup mode when required.

Optimised to meet Norled’s operational requirements, the ferry named Dragsvik is equipped with energy-efficient features including quick-connection shore charging plugs, auto-mooring and auto-cross capabilities, efficient hull, propulsion and heat recovery systems.

The 82.4-metre long multi-deck, double-ended ferry has a capacity to carry 300 persons and 80 cars or a combination of up to 10 cars and 10 trailer trucks.

The vessel Dragsvik will eventually join Hella, the first sister ship built by Sembcorp Marine, currently in operation on Norled’s shortsea Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connections. Hella, which sailed off from Singapore in March 2022, successfully commenced service in May 2022.

“The vessel has been optimised to meet Norled’s green operating requirements and will contribute to the firm’s sustainable fleet operations when it goes into service,” Torbjorn Bringedal, LMG Marin Managing Director, commented.

“We are pleased to mark the sailaway of Norled’s second zero-emission Ropax ferry which will be deployed in Norway following completion. We look forward to continuing our close partnership with Norled on the third Ropax newbuild in the series,” Tan Heng Jack, Sembcorp Marine’s Head of Specialised Shipbuilding, said.

Dragsvik was loaded on board dry tow transport for the sailway to Norway.

Photo: SCM

The third Ropax ferry is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022.

