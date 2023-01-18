Sembcorp Marine names 1st LNG hybrid tug in Singapore

January 18, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Image credit Sembcorp Marine

Singapore-based shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine hosted the naming ceremony for the first of a series of LNG hybrid tugs specially designed for domestic service in Singapore.

The Singapore-flagged vessel was christened JMS Sunshine by Ms. Wong Lee Lin, former Executive Director of Sembawang Shipyard, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine and former Head of Repairs & Upgrade at Sembcorp Marine.

Sembcorp Marine plans to build a fleet of tugs to progressively replace the existing diesel-powered fleet operated by its subsidiary Jurong Marine Services (JMS)and a licensed operator of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. The company commissioned the design and construction of the world’s first LNG hybrid tug in 2018.

JMS Sunshine is designed by LMG Marin AS, also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine. The tug is classed by the America Bureau of Shipping and has a Cyber Secure 1 notation to safeguard the asset from growing cyber threats faced by the marine and offshore industry.

Described by Sembcorp Marine as the first of its kind, JMS Sunshine runs on pure LNG with a sizable energy storage system based on a Lithium-ion battery. This system allows emission-free operation of the tug during idling and low-speed transit. It comes equipped with a “take-me-home” reserve capacity to ensure safe return of the tug in the event of engine failure.

When delivered, JMS Sunshine will be deployed in Sembcorp Marine yards for ship manoeuvring, mooring and unmooring operations. It can also be deployed by ship operators to escort vessels within Singapore port limits.

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago ABB to power Singapore’s LNG hybrid tug Posted: over 2 years ago

“We are thrilled to be part of the team bringing green solutions to Singapore waters. JMS Sunshine is the first LNG hybrid tug that we have worked on, and we look forward to conversions of the rest of our tug fleet into LNG hybrid tugs to further greenify our operations,” Gordon Ng, JMS Assistant General Manager, said.

Image credit Sembcorp Marine

“Emission regulations on marine vessels are getting more stringent every year. The ultimate goal is to cut the group’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008. To stay ahead of the curve, we invest selectively in innovative design solutions. Sembcorp Marine has consequently aligned its strategic position to develop a suite of sustainable product solutions specifically tailored to address the shift towards a low carbon economy,” Simon Kuik, Sembcorp Marine Head of R&D, said.

“Sembcorp Marine is delighted to play our part in leading the way towards decarbonisation in Singapore. We are also directly contributing to Singapore’s strategy on climate change and decarbonisation, and the International Maritime Organisation’s strategy to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. JMS Sunshine aligns with Sembcorp Marine’s sustainability ethos, as well as the Group’s diversification into the renewable and clean energy industries,” Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO, added.