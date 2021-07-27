Shandong Shipping orders Kamsarmax duo at DSIC

July 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

China’s state-owned shipping company Shandong Shipping Corporation has placed an order for two 85,000 dwt bulk carriers to be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. (DSIC).

The vessels will have an overall length of 227.2 meters, a width of 36 meters, a depth of 20.35 meters, and a sailing range of 25,000 nautical miles.

Compared to the traditional Kamsarmax bulk carrier, these ships will feature the advantages such as a shallow draft, large capacity and load capacity. The firm also noted that the newbuildings are expected to meet the requirements of the latest International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) emission targets.

The value of the contract was not disclosed, but the company announced that the purchase will be financed by Shandong Huachen Financial Leasing.

Delivery dates of the two vessels were not revealed.

DSIC, a subsidiary of subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, recently delivered what has been described as “one of the most energy-efficient” very large crude carriers (VLCC).

The 307,000 dwt vessel, CS Hunan Venture, was launched following extensive surveys performed by China Classification Society (CCS).

The ship’s performance characteristics reached “world first-class during surveying”, and its Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) is more than 20 percent below the baseline, which is one of the best in the world for VLCCs of the same size, according to CCS.