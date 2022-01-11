Shearwater returns to Northern Viking Graben

January 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has secured a new contract by CGG to carry out a large multi-component seismic survey over the North Viking Graben area offshore Norway.

The five-month project is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022 and will be conducted by the SW Amundsen.

According to Shearwater, the survey will expand and enhance CGG’s data library of the area.

“We have a strong working relationship with CGG and look forward to returning to the North Viking Graben to acquire multicomponent seismic data,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

“Our partner has found diverse applications for its data library of the area, including for the insight it can bring to growing industries, such as carbon storage, demonstrating that seismic is an important contributor to the energy transition.”

CGG appointed Shearwater to carry out surveys at the Northern Viking Graben back in the summer of 2020. SW Amundsen took approximately one month to complete the activities.

In March 2021, the French seismic firm contracted Shearwater again for phase two of the multi-client 3D survey.