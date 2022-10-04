Shearwater to deliver next-gen dual ROV seismic vessel

October 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices is set to deliver the next-generation deepwater dual ROV ocean bottom node (OBN) deployment vessel to the industry.

Source: Shearwater

The vessel, under Shearwater ownership and management, is expected to be available to clients early in the second quarter of 2023 following the conversion of the SW Tasman multipurpose vessel.

Ulstein Design & Solutions, the original vessel designers, will provide conversion engineering, with Evotec providing launch and recovery solutions and ROVOP providing dual work ROVs with associated personnel.

According to Shearwater, the vessel is designed to deploy ocean bottom nodes in both deep and shallow water and will be able to provide high-quality source for surveys and conduct towed streamer surveys.

“In short, this is the world’s first commercial multi-technology geophysical ROV vessel with source and towed streamer capability, and able to perform ocean bottom ROV surveys as a single unit,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

“Having our own dual ROV vessel will support improved risk management and operational performance, and in a market with capacity constraints, it enables us to offer robust solutions to our clients using our own assets. ”

