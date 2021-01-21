SHI launches GasLog’s LNG newbuild
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has launched GasLog-s LNG carrier newbuild.
The shipper, through its social media channels, said the SN2312 was launched on January 16.
The vessel, scheduled for delivery in August 2021, will be named GasLog Winchester.
The vessel will feature X-DF low-pressure, two-stroke main engines, and GTT Mark III Flex Plus cargo containment systems.
It will also be capable of transporting 180,000 cubic meters of chilled fuel.
Following delivery, the vessel will be chartered to Cheniere Energy, together with its sister vessel, GasLog Wellington.
To remind, in December 2018, GasLog firmed up charter deals with Cheniere Energy for two 180,000 cubic meter LNG carriers, namely the SN2311 and SN2312.
The vessels are chartered for a firm period of seven years.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
GasLog launches Cheniere-chartered LNG newbuild
Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog reached a new milestone with its fleet expansion program. ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 9 days ago
SHI delivers GasLog Galveston
Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog has continued the expansion of its fleet with the delivery of GasLog...Posted: 9 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Cheniere-chartered GasLog Galveston completes sea trials
Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog has reached a new milestone with its newbuild carrier, Gaslog Galves...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
GasLog's LNG newbuild starts sea trials
Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog said its LNG newbuild SN2300 kicked off sea trials off South Korea. ...Posted: 4 months ago