SHI launches GasLog’s LNG newbuild

January 21, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has launched GasLog-s LNG carrier newbuild.

Courtesy of GasLog

The shipper, through its social media channels, said the SN2312 was launched on January 16.

The vessel, scheduled for delivery in August 2021, will be named GasLog Winchester.

The vessel will feature X-DF low-pressure, two-stroke main engines, and GTT Mark III Flex Plus cargo containment systems.

It will also be capable of transporting 180,000 cubic meters of chilled fuel.

Following delivery, the vessel will be chartered to Cheniere Energy, together with its sister vessel, GasLog Wellington.

To remind, in December 2018, GasLog firmed up charter deals with Cheniere Energy for two 180,000 cubic meter LNG carriers, namely the SN2311 and SN2312.

The vessels are chartered for a firm period of seven years.