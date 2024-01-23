Singapore Registry of Ships crosses 100 million GT mark as AET names LNG dual-fuel VLCC

January 23, 2024, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

With the launch of AET’s Singapore-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) Eagle Veracruz, the Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) has crossed the 100 million gross tonnage milestone.

The LNG dual-fuel ship was named by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Lady Sponsor of Eagle Veracruz Grace Fu for AET, a member of MISC Group, at the PSA Keppel Terminal today.

“I am honoured to name the Eagle Veracruz. This LNG dual-fuel VLCC is an example of how partnerships can advance environmental sustainability and support efforts to build a climate resilient future,” Fu pointed out.

“With the registration of Eagle Veracruz, the Singapore Ship Registry has crossed the 100 million gross tonnage milestone. My heartiest congratulations to AET, MPA, and all partners involved. I look forward to seeing the vessel embark on its exciting voyages around the world.”

As the world’s maritime industry unites for a cleaner future, Singapore is at the forefront as a leading global maritime port and the world’s largest bunkering hub with game-changing decarbonization initiatives to support a multi-fuel future. Today’s ceremony marks a strategic alliance that reinforces Singapore, Asia, AET and the MISC Group’s commitment to reducing emissions and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

“AET’s latest LNG dual-fuel VLCC, Eagle Veracruz, contributes to the MISC Group’s efforts in shaping a greener maritime ecosystem and the transition to cleaner solutions. This signifies a monumental leap forward in our fleet rejuvenation supporting a sustainable, low-carbon future,” Zahid Osman, President & CEO of AET, said.

“Coupled with our ongoing development of zero-emission vessels and collaborations with partners globally, we are translating ambitions into actions by reducing emissions while delivering more energy to decarbonize. These initiatives form the building blocks of the MISC Group’s decarbonization agenda and net-zero target by 2050.“

Eagle Veracruz is the third and final tanker delivered on long-term charter to Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited as part of the agreement signed in 2021. Eagle Veracruz’s two sister vessels, Eagle Vellore and Eagle Ventura, were also constructed by Hanwha Ocean and delivered in 2023.

Classed by Lloyd’s Register, the three 300,000 dwt tankers are designed with advanced technologies, optimized hull forms and propellers, wake improvement ducts and rudder bulbs to improve vessel’s energy efficiency further. Being among the most eco-efficient VLCCs available today, they comply with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2025 EEDI Phase III and with a 99% reduction in sulphur oxides, 85% reduction in nitrogen oxides and 95% particulate matter.

Established in 1966, the SRS oversees Singapore-flagged ships & ensures they comply with IMO conventions to enhance the safety, efficiency & environmental protection of international shipping.

Originally set up to support locally-owned vessels from companies like the Singapore Straits Steamship Company (today’s Keppel Telecomms & Transport), the SRS expanded to support foreign-owned ships from 1968. The same year, Neptune Orient Lines was launched, which later established the AET subsidiary in 1994 to support the US Gulf lightering market & transferred AET to MISC in 2003.

Since 1996, SRS has been administered by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and is among the world’s largest ship registries of >4,000 vessels including containerships, bulk carriers, tankers, RoRos & specialized support vessels.

Over the centuries, the profile of ships registered in Singapore has transformed, from the unmotorised tongkangs & steamships pre-independence to the fuel-powered vessels of today, and increasingly new, more energy-efficient vessels using electricity and alternative fuels.

As the maritime sector undergoes digitalization and decarbonization, the Singapore Registry of Ships intends to keep pace and support all its shipowners & operators in this voyage. In 2023, 22 newly registered SRS ships received Green Ship Certificates for exceeding the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) requirements mandated by IMO.