SinoHyKey to supply TECO 2030’s fuel cell system with its MEA component

December 12, 2022, by Aida Čučuk

Norway’s cleantech company TECO 2030 and China-based SinoHyKey technology company (SHK) have signed an agreement, according to which, SHK will provide the Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA), a key component in the TECO 2030’s fuel cell system to decarbonise marine transportation.

“I am pleased to announce our supplier agreement with SinoHyKey in Vancouver and looking forward to a great partnership for many years. Together we will be able to provide zero emissions energy solutions to the world,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030.

Yuquan Zou, CEO of SinoHyKey, said: “SinoHyKey is very excited to partner with TECO 2030 to demonstrate the potential of the hydrogen fuel cell in marine and other heavy-duty applications, not just in Europe, but across the globe. SHK MEAs destined for the TECO 2030 project employ a state-of-the-art design which offers superb power density, durability, and cost efficiency.”

Recently, TECO 2030 has been granted NOK 50 million (around $6 million) in Norwegian government support for its development of hydrogen fuel cells.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago TECO 2030 wins new government grant for fuel cell development Posted: about 1 year ago

The cleantech company has several projects underway, the prominent one being the HydroPilot project, ordered by Implenia Norway and supported by ENOVA, which is set to demonstrate that construction sites can operate emission-free.

Another significant one is the HyEkoTank, ordered by Horizon Europe from TECO 2030, Shell, and partners, which aims to retrofit a product tanker with 2.4 MW fuel cells during 2024 for zero-emission port operations and up to 100% emissions reduction.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago New hydrogen tanker retrofit project to get financial boost from EU Posted: about 1 month ago

TECO 2030 said it has also signed a letter of intent with development partner AVL for the delivery of 12 MW fuel cell stacks to be deployed in 30 heavy-duty trucks for an undisclosed owner.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media: