Solstad’s CSV Normand Baltic to support OWF project in Taiwan
Solstad Offshore has received a contract from an undisclosed EPIC contractor for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Baltic.
The vessel will be utilized in the development phase of an offshore wind project in Taiwan.
The contract, with a duration of up to 220 days, will begin during 1st half 2021.
With this contract for Normand Baltic, Solstad continue to expand its activity within offshore wind, both in Europe and Asia.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: over 4 years ago
Solstad Secures Work for CSV Normand Baltic
Norway’s Solstad Offshore ASA has won a charter agreement with an undisclosed client for CSV N...Posted: over 4 years ago
-
Posted: 9 months ago
Geoquip’s GMR302 Supports Normand Baltic Work in Taiwan
Geoquip Marine’s GMR302 drill rig has supported Solstad’s Normand Baltic in the offshore...Posted: 9 months ago
-
Posted: over 7 years ago
UK: Solstad Charters CSV Normand Tonjer
Solstad Offshore ASA (SOFF) has been awarded a contract with Gwynt Y Mor Offshore Wind Farm ltd (60%...Posted: over 7 years ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Solstad nets CSV contract pair
Solstad Offshore has signed a pair of construction support vessels (CSV) to new contracts, reporting...Posted: 3 months ago