Solstad’s CSV Normand Baltic to support OWF project in Taiwan

August 12, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Solstad Offshore has received a contract from an undisclosed EPIC contractor for the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Baltic.

The vessel will be utilized in the development phase of an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The contract, with a duration of up to 220 days, will begin during 1st half 2021.

With this contract for Normand Baltic, Solstad continue to expand its activity within offshore wind, both in Europe and Asia.