Spain detains tanker for dumping hydrocarbons

June 18, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Spanish authorities have arrested an oil tanker in the Port of Almería for the illicit discharge of hydrocarbons.

The Liberia-flagged vessel has been identified as Aldan, the country’s Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA) said.

The 47,100 cbm tanker was built in 2003 and is owned by the UAE-based company Muhit Maritime FZE, data provided by VesselsValue shows.

As informed, the satellite of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and a maritime patrol aircraft detected that the ship was carrying out the illegal discharge some 147 miles northwest of La Palma within Spain’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

According to MITMA, the illicit discharge caused a spill that spread across an area of 55 square kilometres.

“The ship will remain detained until its managers proceed to deposit the fixed bond,” MITMA said.

“Given the seriousness of the events, they could face one of the highest sanctions imposed to date.”