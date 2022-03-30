SSA steps up its decarbonization game by partnering with GCMD

March 30, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) has underlined its commitment to reducing shipborne emissions by signing a partnership agreement with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD).

Image Courtesy: DNV

With this move, SSA aims to support and accelerate efforts toward helping the industry achieve its decarbonisation obligations.

The agreement, which was signed in Singapore on 29 March, will pave the way for greater cooperation between both organisations, in the fields of knowledge and data sharing when it comes to maritime decarbonisation initiatives, such as green corridors and pilot programmes, to help accelerate the adoption of low- or zero-carbon solutions.

With the global shipping industry looking at new fuel technologies to drastically reduce GHG emissions, such as LNG that is currently available, and ammonia and methanol moving forward, the opportunity to collaborate on such projects and initiatives is vitally important.

Caroline Yang, President of SSA, welcomed the agreement, saying it is an important step forward in SSA’s determination to play an important role in reducing shipboard emissions.

“We are delighted to be working with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, especially as Singapore intensifies its decarbonisation efforts in the maritime sector, with the recent unveiling of a blueprint that sets out strategies and goals to be achieved by 2050 and the resources to support these initiatives,” Yang said.

“Collaboration and alignment across the industry is key to decarbonising the sector… This partnership is an opportunity for GCMD to understand industry concerns around the technical and standards challenges to better ideate pilots and trials, as well as share insights from other decarbonisation projects through SSA’s technical committees,” Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, commented.

“GCMD can also help to support the shaping of standards and guidelines through our involvement in the various standards development organisations.”

SSA represents over 470 member companies — comprising ship owners and operators, ship managers, ship agents and other ancillary companies such as shipbrokers, classification societies, marine insurers, bunker suppliers, maritime lawyers, shipping bankers and technology start-ups amongst others.

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation was formed on 1 August 2021 with funding from the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and six founding partners. The centre’s mission is to help the maritime industry reduce its carbon emissions as quickly as possible by shaping standards, deploying solutions, financing projects, and fostering collaboration across sectors.

