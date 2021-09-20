Stabilis and PILOT team up on LNG fueling solutions for marine vessels

September 20, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

US-based provider of liquified natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen services Stabilis Solutions has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Port Isabel Logistical Offshore Terminal (PILOT) to speed up the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the port.

Under the terms of the MoU, the duo will work together to provide LNG bunkering solutions to marine vessels calling on the port, including identifying suitable dock space for shore-to-ship bunkering operations and obtaining the necessary permits and approvals.

Furthermore, the companies will pay attention to identifying and educating potential customers, and executing LNG bunkering events.

Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets, including LNG transportation and distribution equipment, and provide LNG from its liquefaction facility George West, Texas to support LNG fueling operations.

This will be the third LNG marine bunkering location that Stabilis supports on the Gulf Coast.

“With the addition of PILOT to our network, Stabilis is now able to provide LNG bunkering services throughout much of the Gulf Coast,” said Westy Ballard, President and CEO of Stabilis.

LNG bunkering services are expected to be available at PILOT in early 2022.

Last month, Stabilis named its new president and CEO. Westervelt Ballard Jr. took the new position on 23 August 2021, replacing James C. Reddinger.